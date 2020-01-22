|
Elaine T. Mundt, nee Sanders, passed away peacefully January 10, 2020. Elaine is remembered as a loving wife to the late Warren Mundt, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who always put her family first. Elaine is survived by her children Gary (Linda), Gaye (Al) Dell'Aringa, Craig, Keith (Chris), Darlene (Joseph) Rawls, Dennis, Mick (Agnes); 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at the Addolorata Villa, 555 McHenry Rd., Wheeling, IL on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m. with a funeral mass from 11 a.m. to 12 noon.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 22, 2020