Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Addolorata Villa
555 McHenry Rd
Wheeling, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Addolorata Villa
Resources
More Obituaries for ELAINE MUNDT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELAINE T. MUNDT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELAINE T. MUNDT Obituary
Elaine T. Mundt, nee Sanders, passed away peacefully January 10, 2020. Elaine is remembered as a loving wife to the late Warren Mundt, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who always put her family first. Elaine is survived by her children Gary (Linda), Gaye (Al) Dell'Aringa, Craig, Keith (Chris), Darlene (Joseph) Rawls, Dennis, Mick (Agnes); 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at the Addolorata Villa, 555 McHenry Rd., Wheeling, IL on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m. with a funeral mass from 11 a.m. to 12 noon.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELAINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -