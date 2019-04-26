Daily Herald Obituaries
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL
ELAINE WASIK


ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Elaine Wasik was born June 26, 1938 in Chicago to Mitchell and Catherine (nee Todla) Deszcz. She died April 23, 2019 at her home in Arlington Heights. Elaine is survived by her daughters, Barbara Wasik, Judy (Tom) Lubin, Carol Wasik and Linda Wasik; her grandchildren, Jackson and Emily Lubin and Katherine and Alexandra Komon; her sisters Adrienne (Gregory) Ahern and Esther Boyer. Elaine is preceded in death by her husband, Florian J. Wasik; and by her parents. Visitation Monday April 29, 2019 at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights from 9:00 am until the time of Mass at 10:00 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 26, 2019
