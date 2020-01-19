|
SCHAUMBURG - Elbert Louis Ausley, 95, of Schaumburg passed on January 14, 2020. Bert was the devoted husband of Bonnie (nee Kaczynski) for 57 years; loving father of Alyssa Ausley and Rachel (Jim) Lechuga; proud Papa of Devin, Brandon, Joshua Gorka, Blake, Logan, and Cassidy Lechuga. A WWII Navy veteran, Bert was a survivor of the USS Gambier Bay. He enjoyed golfing, photography, and his grandchildren . Bert will be remembered by friends and family for his love of karaoke and his original oil paintings. Memorial visitation will be Tuesday, January 21, 4:00pm until time of memorial service at 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Road (½ mile south of Irving Park Road), Roselle. Cremation was private at Countryside Crematory. For information, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 19, 2020