Elda Busby, 96, started her new life on December 31, 2019 reuniting in heaven with her husband, Marion, who has been waiting 27 years to wrap his arms around her. She was surrounded by her loving family as she made this peaceful transition. Her entire life was devoted to her family, which brought her such happiness and memories. Immediate family includes, 4 daughters and a son; Barbara and Dick McLaughlin, Jean and Len Kosova, John and Jacque Busby, Ann Busby and Sue and David Dicks; 10 grandchildren, Kelly, Neil, Brian, John, Dan, Abra, Ethan, Jessie, Molly, and Annie; and 6 great-grandchildren, Grey, Maddox, Jax, Emry, Beckett and Stetson. She was nurturing, loving and an amazing role model to each. Aunt Elda loved her nieces and nephews and their families and they brought her much joy. Elda's 51 years in Libertyville were filled with family times, visits to Sheer Fashion with her friend Delores, visits to The Townee restaurant to see her many friends and the amazing staff, and her lifelong interest in politics. She will be missed by many but will live on in her family and friends. The family will have a private service honoring Elda. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 2, 2020