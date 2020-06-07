Eleanor C. "Ellie" Swoboda, 84, a longtime Libertyville resident, passed away peacefully June 2, 2020. Ellie is remembered for her deep faith in God and love of family. She was a Minister of Care at Winchester House for over 20 years providing companionship to those who needed it the most. Her greatest pride in life was her family and would proudly share their accomplishments. She is remembered for the love she shared with everyone and will be dearly missed. Ellie is reunited with her husband and best friend Chuck of 64 years. She is survived by her loving children Mark (Jenny) Swoboda, Terri Swoboda, Joan (Steve) Lichter, Patty (Bill) Geary, Chuck (Karen) Swoboda and Barb (Jon) Bowlby; she was the proud grandmother of 18 and great-grandmother of 14. Funeral Mass will be 10:30AM Monday June 8th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 East Maple Ave., Libertyville. Interment Ascension Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations made to Winchester House, 1125 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, IL. 60048 would be greatly appreciated. Funeral info, 847-362-2626 or sign guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.