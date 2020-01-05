|
Eleanor C. Wickboldt, age 94; beloved wife of the late Walter W.; loving mother of Eileen (William) Brazelton, Mark (Cynthia) and Roger (Debra); cherished grandmother of Joel (Ingrid) Wickboldt, Anne (Jeffrey) Anderson, Laura (Craig) Martin, Matthew (Amanda) Wickboldt, Benjamin (Whitney) Wickboldt and Daniel Wickboldt; fond great-grandmother of Eva, Elsie, Travis, Austin, Dylan and Eleanor. Visitation Fri., Jan. 10, 2020, 3-8 PM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Funeral Sat., 10 AM. Interment Irving Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated. 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 5, 2020