WHEATON - Eleanor F. Dingman (nee Fay), 81, passed away December 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter A. Dingman; loving mother of David (Ann), Stephen (Tania) and Susan (Bradley) Jordan, devoted grandmother of Michael, Brian, Amanda, Camille and William Dingman, Ryan, Nicholas and Ian Jordan; dear sister of John Fay and Joan Tumilty. Visitation Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Funeral Mass Saturday, 11 a.m. at St. Petronille Catholic Church, 420 Glenwood Ave., Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. Please meet at church. Interment St. Michael Cemetery Wheaton, IL. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the @ .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 15, 2019