ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Eleanor F. Scharm, 79, was born June 21, 1941 in Chicago to Herman and Gladys (Blane) Scharm, and passed away September 22, 2020. Eleanor was the beloved sister of Herman, Albert, Fred (LaRayne), and George (Patricia) Scharm; and dear cousin and aunt to many. Visitation will be Monday, September 28, 2020 from 10 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11 AM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
