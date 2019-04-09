Daily Herald Obituaries
Eleanor H. Modlisz, 96, beloved wife of the late Matt; loving and devoted mother of Robert (Peggy) Modlisz, James (JoAnn) Modlisz, Marianne (Edward) Troike and the late William, Sr. (Marie) Modlisz; amazing grandmother of William, Jr. (Rosa) Modlisz, Sheri (Dennis) Moore, Laurie (Danny) Vaccaro, Heather (Nick) Markovich, Kimberly (Bill) Schlecht, Brian Brown, Jenny (Derek) White, Jake Modlisz, Joseph Troike, John Troike, Olivia Stepp, the late Brian Modlisz and the late Stefanie Stepp; fun and outstanding great-grandmother of Mitchell, Nina, Gianna, Briana, Alina, Jasper, Kaija, Alayna, Evelyn and Harper; dear cousin of Arlene (Gary) Warner; also, "Grandma Ellie" to many. Visitation Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Thursday, April 11, starting with prayers at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Thecla Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. In lieu of flowers, donations to JourneyCare Hospice (journeycare.org) are appreciated. Info, 773-774-0366 or colonialfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
