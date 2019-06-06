|
Visitation for Eleanor Kugel (nee Severe), 85, is from 4-8 PM. Monday June 10, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home P.C., 219 W. Maple Ave. (two blocks west of Route 45 on Route 176), Mundelein. She was born February 3, 1934 in Brooklyn, Iowa and died Sunday June 2, 2019 in Kenosha, WI. Eleanor enjoyed crocheting, camping and was a huge collector of tins. She is survived by her husband Ronald, her children Kimberly Smith, Steven (Maureen) Kugel, daughter-in-law Lora Kugel, grandchildren Connor and Blain. She was preceded in death by her son Jeffrey. In lieu of flowers, memorials to ASPCA at www.secure.aspca.org. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 6, 2019