Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
For more information about
ELEANOR KUGEL
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELEANOR KUGEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELEANOR KUGEL


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ELEANOR KUGEL Obituary
Visitation for Eleanor Kugel (nee Severe), 85, is from 4-8 PM. Monday June 10, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home P.C., 219 W. Maple Ave. (two blocks west of Route 45 on Route 176), Mundelein. She was born February 3, 1934 in Brooklyn, Iowa and died Sunday June 2, 2019 in Kenosha, WI. Eleanor enjoyed crocheting, camping and was a huge collector of tins. She is survived by her husband Ronald, her children Kimberly Smith, Steven (Maureen) Kugel, daughter-in-law Lora Kugel, grandchildren Connor and Blain. She was preceded in death by her son Jeffrey. In lieu of flowers, memorials to ASPCA at www.secure.aspca.org. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Download Now