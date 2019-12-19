|
Eleanor M. Beil, 86, nee Kuehling, of Elgin and formerly of Chicago; devoted wife of the late William; cherished mom of Carl (Elizabeth), Carolyn (Gene) Floss and Heidi (John) Hedl; beloved grandma of Jenna (Frank), Willie (Lauren), Lucas, Teriann, Lindsey, Carly, John and Taylor; loving gram of Sophie, Benjamin and a third great grandson due in March; caring daughter of the late Carl and Betty Kuehling, nee Hehl. Sister of the late Betty Kruto. Eleanor and her husband, William started the family bakery, Beil's Bakery, on Montrose Ave. on the Northwest side of Chicago over 55 years ago. In her spare time she loved to travel all around the world. She was always ready to go and had a good time wherever she went. She was an alto in the German / American Singers of Chicago for over 60 years and had lifelong friends from that choir. Her strong work ethic, positive attitude, sense of adventure and love of family are qualities she has passed on to multiple generations of the Beil family. She will be missed by many. Visitation Friday, December 20th, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm with a service at 7:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.) Bartlett. Cremation will be private after her service. In lieu of flowers donations to Starfish Animal Rescue or an animal shelter of your choice would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 19, 2019