Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELEANOR BEIL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELEANOR M. BEIL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELEANOR M. BEIL Obituary
Eleanor M. Beil, 86, nee Kuehling, of Elgin and formerly of Chicago; devoted wife of the late William; cherished mom of Carl (Elizabeth), Carolyn (Gene) Floss and Heidi (John) Hedl; beloved grandma of Jenna (Frank), Willie (Lauren), Lucas, Teriann, Lindsey, Carly, John and Taylor; loving gram of Sophie, Benjamin and a third great grandson due in March; caring daughter of the late Carl and Betty Kuehling, nee Hehl. Sister of the late Betty Kruto. Eleanor and her husband, William started the family bakery, Beil's Bakery, on Montrose Ave. on the Northwest side of Chicago over 55 years ago. In her spare time she loved to travel all around the world. She was always ready to go and had a good time wherever she went. She was an alto in the German / American Singers of Chicago for over 60 years and had lifelong friends from that choir. Her strong work ethic, positive attitude, sense of adventure and love of family are qualities she has passed on to multiple generations of the Beil family. She will be missed by many. Visitation Friday, December 20th, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm with a service at 7:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.) Bartlett. Cremation will be private after her service. In lieu of flowers donations to Starfish Animal Rescue or an animal shelter of your choice would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELEANOR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -