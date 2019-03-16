|
|
Graveside service for Eleanor R. Obos, 85, is 11 AM Tuesday, at Ascension Catholic Cemetery, 1920 Buckley Rd., Libertyville, IL 60048. She was born January 30, 1934 in Mansfield, IL and died March 14, 2019 at Symphony of Buffalo Grove, IL. She is survived by her loving children, Theresa (Scott) Danahey, Vickie (Jeff) Steingart and Christopher (Leann) Obos, grandchildren, Taylor, Megan, Sarah and Christopher and great-grandchildren, Brantley and Saydi. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Victor Obos. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 16, 2019