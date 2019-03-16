Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
Resources
More Obituaries for ELEANOR OBOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELEANOR R. OBOS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ELEANOR R. OBOS Obituary
Graveside service for Eleanor R. Obos, 85, is 11 AM Tuesday, at Ascension Catholic Cemetery, 1920 Buckley Rd., Libertyville, IL 60048. She was born January 30, 1934 in Mansfield, IL and died March 14, 2019 at Symphony of Buffalo Grove, IL. She is survived by her loving children, Theresa (Scott) Danahey, Vickie (Jeff) Steingart and Christopher (Leann) Obos, grandchildren, Taylor, Megan, Sarah and Christopher and great-grandchildren, Brantley and Saydi. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Victor Obos. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Download Now