PALATINE - Eleanor Rowene Bergloff, nee Zander, 90, passed on December 12, 2019. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Roger D. She is survived by her children, Jody (Fred) Gular of Texas, Laurie (Gary) Barrett of Minnesota, Donald of Palatine, IL, Thomas (Kerri) of Rolling Meadows, IL; and preceded in death by their son, Bill, and daughter, Peggy. Eleanor was the proud grandmother of twelve and great-grandmother of ten. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11am, at Meadows Christian Fellowship, 2401 Kirchoff Rd., Rolling Meadows, IL 60008.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 5, 2020