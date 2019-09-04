Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Committal
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Adalbert Cemetery
6800 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL
ELEANOR SKUMMER Obituary
MT. PROSPECT - Eleanor Skummer age 83. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Skummer; loving mother of Patricia Fagan; Kathleen (Michael) Siska and Jeffrey (Kristine) Skummer; cherished grandmother of Michael (Erin), Matthew, Steven, Megan, Joshua and Olivia. Visitation Thursday September 5, 9:00 a.m.to 11:00 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. for St. Adalbert Cemetery, 6800 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL 60714. Committal Service 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , 300 S. Riverside Plaza, Chicago IL 60606. Funeral information 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
