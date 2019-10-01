|
Eleanor (Proctor) Wellman went to heaven to be with her beloved husband Joe, on September 27, 2019. She was 87 years old. Known as Ellie, she lived a life of abundant, Christ-like love. Ellie truly loved everyone. She was born April 26, 1932, in Elgin, IL. At an early age, she learned to play Hawaiian guitar and won numerous awards. After graduating from Galesburg HS in 1950, she enrolled in business school at Western University in Macomb, IL. She earned a 2-year degree and took a job as a secretary in Quincy, IL. On New Year's Eve of 1953, Ellie met Joe Wellman on a triple date (with different people.) Ellie immediately liked Joe, who got a little "silly" that night. They wouldn't see each other again until their first date on June 18, 1953. They married March 4, 1954 in Belleville, IL. In July of 1955, their first child, Michael, was born. In the next 12 years, Ellie would give birth to Steve, Debbie, Tim, Greg, and Lisa. In 1967, they moved to Elk Grove Village where they lived for many years. With the kids and at school, Ellie worked with a vending machine operator at Lively JR HS. She then became secretary to the owner who eventually promoted her to sales. Ellie was a top seller, wining awards and trips. In retirement years, Ellie helped raise grandkids, was active in the Catholic Women's Club at Queen of the Rosary Church, worked at the EGV Senior Center, and enjoyed her favorite activity, quilting. Ellie made quilts for her six kids and 18 grandkids. But if you asked what was her favorite thing, she would say spending time with family and sending greeting cards for every occasion. She is preceded in death by her parents, De Wayne and Anna (Mascher) Proctor, brother, Ralph Proctor, and husband, Joseph Wellman. Ellie is survived by her six kids and their spouses, Michael and Teresa (Rutz), Stephen and Pam (Frye), Debbie, Timothy, Gregory and Shauna (Miller), Lisa and Allen (Brooks), 18 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 3pm-7pm, Friday, October 4, at Grove Memorial Chapel in Elk Grove Village, IL. Funeral service is 10am, Saturday, October 5, at Grove Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to in her name, or to the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 1, 2019