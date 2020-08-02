1/1
ELENORE DROUIN CARLSTEDT
1926 - 2020
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Elenore Drouin Carlstedt, passed away peacefully July 6, 2020 in Eden Prairie Minnesota. Elenore was born June 12, 1926 in Chicago IL to Edward and Katherine Drouin. Elenore was a guiding light for her family. Elenore enjoyed the competition of golf, bowling, and bridge, socializing, with friends, and traveling. Elenore is preceded in death by her beloved husband, William N. Elenore is survived by her sons, William (Moira), Robert (Kenna) and Barry (Emily), grandchildren, Matthew (Kasee), Kate (Kory), John (Meghan), Alex (Holly), and Annie (Brent); and great-grandchildren, Lily, Will, Connor, Monaghan, Reese, Charlotte, Nicolas, Ellie, Hadley, Charlie and Sam. There will be a private service for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 2, 2020.
