ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Elfriede Blum, 89, wife of the late Edward C. Blum, passed away peacefully and loved amongst family Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Alexian Brother Hospital. Born April 25, 1930, in Germany, she was the daughter of Ewald and Adele (Schaaf) Skwirblis. She is survived by her sons, Chris, Edward and David. Her six daughters, Betty, Barb, Hilda, Ann, Sue, and Lori. Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is predeceased in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Sigrid; and son, Thomas. A visitation will be held at Geils Funeral Home, 180 S. York Rd., Bensenville, IL 60191 on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 3PM to 8PM. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, at 12:00 PM in St. Alexis Church, 400 West Wood Ave., Bensenville. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Belmont and North Cumberland, River Grove, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2020