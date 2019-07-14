Daily Herald Obituaries
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
For more information about
ELFRIEDE WEIHSMANTEL
ELFRIEDE "ELLY" WEIHSMANTEL

ELFRIEDE "ELLY" WEIHSMANTEL Obituary
DES PLAINES - Elfriede "Elly" Weihsmantel age 87, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard Weihsmantel for 57 years. Loving mother of Jim Weihsmantel and Trudy (Chris) Kain. Fond grandmother of Bruce, Adam, Kyle, and Noel. She is survived by her sister Liesel. Memorial service will be held at First Congregational Church 766 Graceland Ave, Des Plaines, IL on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in the name of Elly to heart.org. Cremation care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home - Des Plaines, IL. For information 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 14, 2019
