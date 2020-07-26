1/
ELINOR MARGUERITE RICHOZ
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELINOR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elinor Marguerite Richoz, age 95, a lifelong resident of Elgin, passed away May 5, 2020. She was born in Elgin on Nov. 4,1924 to her loving parents, Vernon R. and Gertrude Radde (Wendt). Elinor graduated from Elgin High School, Class of 1942. She married the love of her life, Arthur "Purple Heart Art" E. Richoz on Dec. 19, 1942, and they shared 65 years of marriage together. Elinor was known as "The First Lady of Elgin," due to her caring heart and dedication to her community. She was active in many community organizations and received an Elgin Image Award in recognition of her efforts. Elinor was also a member of the Elgin Veteran's Memorial Park Phase II Committee, attended Police Chief community meetings and Elgin City Council meetings. Elinor was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Richoz; and siblings Verna Savely, Floyd Radde, Lois Radde, and Marjorie Radde. Elinor is survived by her children, Arthur V. "Arch" (Joan) Richoz; Pamela (Ken) Groth; sister Nancy Gutierrez; sister-in-law Phyllis Radde; grandchildren Kim (Dan) Wiemer, Suzon (Jim) Kowalski, Jason (Jessica) Groth, and Kristin (Chris) Lukasik; great-grandchildren Emrik and Ethan Groth, and Austin and Aubrey Lukasik; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be 4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m. Friday July 31, 2020 at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin IL 60120. Contact the funeral home for virtual visitation access. Visitation will continue 10:00a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 115 N. Spring St., Elgin, Rev. Clifford "Hannibal" Frederich officiating. Interment to follow at Bluff City Cemetery, 945 Bluff City Blvd., Elgin IL 60120. Face masks are required for all attendees at the funeral home, church and cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 115 N. Spring St., Elgin IL 60120 or The Vines Senior Homes, 971 Bode Rd., Elgin IL 60120. Final arrangements entrusted to Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin IL 60120. For more information call 847-741-1128 or visit www.symondsmadison.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Madison Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Madison Funeral Home
305 Park Street
Elgin, IL 60120
(847) 741-1128
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved