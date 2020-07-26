Elinor Marguerite Richoz, age 95, a lifelong resident of Elgin, passed away May 5, 2020. She was born in Elgin on Nov. 4,1924 to her loving parents, Vernon R. and Gertrude Radde (Wendt). Elinor graduated from Elgin High School, Class of 1942. She married the love of her life, Arthur "Purple Heart Art" E. Richoz on Dec. 19, 1942, and they shared 65 years of marriage together. Elinor was known as "The First Lady of Elgin," due to her caring heart and dedication to her community. She was active in many community organizations and received an Elgin Image Award in recognition of her efforts. Elinor was also a member of the Elgin Veteran's Memorial Park Phase II Committee, attended Police Chief community meetings and Elgin City Council meetings. Elinor was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Richoz; and siblings Verna Savely, Floyd Radde, Lois Radde, and Marjorie Radde. Elinor is survived by her children, Arthur V. "Arch" (Joan) Richoz; Pamela (Ken) Groth; sister Nancy Gutierrez; sister-in-law Phyllis Radde; grandchildren Kim (Dan) Wiemer, Suzon (Jim) Kowalski, Jason (Jessica) Groth, and Kristin (Chris) Lukasik; great-grandchildren Emrik and Ethan Groth, and Austin and Aubrey Lukasik; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be 4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m. Friday July 31, 2020 at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin IL 60120. Contact the funeral home for virtual visitation access. Visitation will continue 10:00a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 115 N. Spring St., Elgin, Rev. Clifford "Hannibal" Frederich officiating. Interment to follow at Bluff City Cemetery, 945 Bluff City Blvd., Elgin IL 60120. Face masks are required for all attendees at the funeral home, church and cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 115 N. Spring St., Elgin IL 60120 or The Vines Senior Homes, 971 Bode Rd., Elgin IL 60120. Final arrangements entrusted to Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin IL 60120. For more information call 847-741-1128 or visit www.symondsmadison.com.