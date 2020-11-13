1/
Elise Tracey, formerly of Berkeley, IL, passed away on November 11, 2020 at Windsor Park Manor in Carol Stream. Loving wife of the late Melvin Tracey. She is survived by her stepdaughter Lee Ann (Wayne) Heinrich. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Elise (Lee) was a lab office coordinator for Elmhurst Hospital for over 20 years before retiring and enjoying traveling to Washington and California to visit family. A visitation will be held at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 421 Cochise Ct., Carol Stream IL 60188 on Wednesday November 18, 2020 from 9:30am until time of funeral mass at 10am. Interment will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to West Suburban Humane Society. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For more information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. Luke's Catholic Church
NOV
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Luke's Catholic Church
NOV
18
Interment
01:30 PM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Powell Funeral Directors
5706 Foxgate Lane (office location)
Hinsdale, IL 60521
630-703-9131
