|
|
Elizabeth A. Malik (nee Van De Casteele), age 93. Beloved wife of the late Clifford. Loving mother of Marie (James Brownold and the late Andrew) Mack and Peter (Pamella) Malik. Cherished Busia of Steven (Jenna) and Peter J. (Amy) Mack. Devoted great-grandmother of Andrew, Brandon, Tyler, Julia, and Nolan. Predeceased by her siblings Joseph Van De Casteele, Mary Kirn, Edna Huebsch, and Hazel Kopkowski. Fond aunt of many. She retired from 744 IBT and was a lifetime member of DAV #14. Visitation Friday, February 7, 2020 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Road in Niles. Funeral Saturday, February 8 at 10:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Monica Church. Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials to Misericordia or Salvation Army appreciated. Information, 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 6, 2020