WEST CHICAGO - Elizabeth A. "Betty" McConkey, age 85, a longtime resident of West Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020 at her home at Lemont Franciscan Village. She was born on June 24, 1934 in Indianapolis, IN and was raised in Chicago. Betty is survived by her loving son, Kevin (Mary) McConkey; her cherished grandchildren, Michael (Kate) Kammes, Patrick (Delaney) McConkey, Kelly (Alex) Rosenbeck and her great-grandchildren, Asher and Peyton McConkey, Morgan and Madelyn Rosenbeck. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard E. McConkey; her loving daughter, Laura Arns; and her longtime companion of 38 years, Fred Rizza. Throughout her life Betty loved dogs, especially her Standard Poodles. She enjoyed being with her family and friends and treasured the time she spent with her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Betty's life, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 25, 11:15 AM at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1450 Green Trails Dr., Naperville. A private interment will be held at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. For information, please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrich -jones.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.