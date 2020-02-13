|
Elizabeth A. Shaner (nee Wyer), 55, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at her home. Elizabeth served for 24 years in the U.S. Air Force and Air Force Reserves as a Captain. She was awarded Oak Leaf Clusters and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary medal. Elizabeth was a member of the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, and Daughters of The American Revolution. Survivors include her husband, Michael Shaner, Jr.; children, John Shaner and Lauren Shaner; brother, Robert Boynton Wyer; and father, John Wyer. She was preceded in death by her mother, Katherine Wyer. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 14, in the funeral home Chapel. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local American Legion Post 55. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 13, 2020