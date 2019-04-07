Services Memorial service 11:00 AM Palatine Presbyterian 800 E. Palatine Rd View Map Resources More Obituaries for ELIZABETH BRUCE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? ELIZABETH A."BETTY" BRUCE

1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers PALATINE - Elizabeth A."Betty" Bruce passed peacefully on Sunday, March 24th, 2019 at Lutheran Home in Arlington Heights. Betty Bruce was born Elizabeth Ann Peterson Jan. 14th, 1924 in Menominee, MI, across the river from her hometown of Marinette, WI. Her father, John S. Peterson, was born in Copenhagen, Denmark. Her mother, Anna C. Peterson, was born in Otter Tail County, Minnesota of Swedish roots. Growing up the daughter of a drug store owner kept her busy, assisting with the operation of a small town pharmacy, mercantile and soda fountain. Childhood activities included water sports like boating and fishing, acting in school drama productions and musicals and playing the piano. Betty (like her father and brother) graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. She earned a degree in English and took classes in teacher education too. While at Madison during World War II, Betty met a lieutenant with the Naval Air Corps, Frederick A. Bruce. They fell in love, married on Sept. 18, 1948 and moved to Chicago. Over the course of the next 10 years, Betty had 3 sons: Jeff, Steve and Pete. The family made their home in Palatine, where Betty would spend the rest of her years. The boys would attend School Districts 15 and 211, where their mom served as a teacher. Betty's main occupation, besides educator and homemaker, was her role as deacon, elder and organizer at the Presbyterian Church of Palatine. Some of her key arenas of action were Women's Circle, church school, membership, the PADS program and volunteer coordination. Even after her husband, Fred's death in 1996, Betty remained active in the church right up until the end. Betty reconnected with George W. Morris, later in life. The friendship became more, and Betty, at age 80, and George at 85, were married on April 10th, 2003. Betty was blessed with another family including stepsons: George, Geoff and Greg, as well as a stepdaughter, Carolyn. Betty Bruce's service to God and church was stellar. Her love of life and her network of acquaintances was vast. Bridge, square dancing, golf, skiing, swimming, skating and travel were lifelong activities. Her heart was always at home in the great northern woods of the upper Midwest: Minnesota, the Upper Peninsula, Door County and northern Wisconsin; where she would vacation and visit with family and friends. Betty Bruce leaves a legacy hard to match and she will be missed dearly. Her survivors include: Jeffery C. (Janet) Bruce, Albuquerque, NM, Steven J. (Denise) Bruce, Bellingham, WA, F. Peter (Beth) Bruce, Flagstaff, AZ. Also surviving are her sister-in-law, Nancy (Ken) Woodman. Grandchildren, Emily (Justin) Arnold, Albuquerque, NM, Vanessa (Lee) Waldrep, Seattle, WA and F. Alexander Bruce, Albuquerque. Also Great-grandchildren, Bryce Solomon Arnold and Hardy Frederick Waldrep. Surviving nieces include Gail (Jim) Gasper, Downers Grove, Kim Webb, Elmhurst, Vicki (Bill) Lafontaine, Glen Ellyn and Pam (Warren) Rosen, Palm Coast, FL. Surviving nephews, Scott Bruce, Bloomingdale and John H. (Lisa) Peterson, Chagrin Falls, OH. Preceding Betty are her first husband, Frederick A. Bruce and her second husband, George W. Morris. Also her brother, John O. Peterson and his wife, Dorothy. Precedants also include her brother-in-law, Herbert A. Bruce and his wife, Lynn. No designated charity has been indicated. However, donations in Betty's name are welcome at the Presbyterian Church of Palatine. The Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 11th at 11 am at Palatine Presbyterian, 800 E. Palatine Rd., with a reception to follow. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 7, 2019