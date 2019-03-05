PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Kinder, formerly of Chicago, was born on October 11, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois to Robert and Elizabeth (nee Kerak) Fitzgerald. She died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Aspired Living of Prospect Heights in Prospect Heights, Illinois. Before retiring Mrs. Kinder was a manager at Tiny Tots Nursery in Chicago for almost 40 years. She was a lifelong member of Member St. Genevieve Catholic Church, in Chicago. Betty is survived by her sons, William A. (Sandra) Kinder, and Robert F. Kinder; her grandchildren, Thomas Miloszewski, Michael Kinder, Robert Miloszewski, and, Gretchen (Eileen Wozniak) Kinder; her great-grandchildren, Gabriella Ficarra and Rhoen Miloszewski; and her brothers, Robert (Nancy) and Jack (Carmen) Fitzgerald. She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Kinder; her parents and her daughter-in-law Paulette. Visitation from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, Illinois. Prayers 9:45 am, Thursday, March 7, 2019 from the Funeral Home, proceeding to St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, 411 N. Wheeling Road, Prospect Heights, Illinois for Mass at 10:30 am. Entombment at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 4835 W. Altgeld St., Chicago, IL 60639 are appreciated. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary