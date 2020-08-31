Elizabeth B. Ahlf, nee Locke, age 98. Loving wife of the late Guenther Ahlf. Beloved mother of Thomas P. (Diana Susan), Lisa Hansen, and William B. (Kathleen Marie Laursen). Caring grandmother of Bradley, Todd, Amber, Christine, Ted, and great-grandmother of Lily, Charlotte, Allison, and Nicholas. Sister of Marjorie Mahoney. Survived by many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Graduate of Glenbard West High School and Elmhurst College. Longtime elementary school teacher. Loved to travel abroad and was an avid reader. Private Services and Interment were held at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Addison, IL. Info. 773 767 9788. Arrangements by Kowske-Wolowiec Funeral Directors, Inc. Online tributes www.parksidechapels.com
