1/
ELIZABETH B. AHLF
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELIZABETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth B. Ahlf, nee Locke, age 98. Loving wife of the late Guenther Ahlf. Beloved mother of Thomas P. (Diana Susan), Lisa Hansen, and William B. (Kathleen Marie Laursen). Caring grandmother of Bradley, Todd, Amber, Christine, Ted, and great-grandmother of Lily, Charlotte, Allison, and Nicholas. Sister of Marjorie Mahoney. Survived by many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Graduate of Glenbard West High School and Elmhurst College. Longtime elementary school teacher. Loved to travel abroad and was an avid reader. Private Services and Interment were held at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Addison, IL. Info. 773 767 9788. Arrangements by Kowske-Wolowiec Funeral Directors, Inc. Online tributes www.parksidechapels.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kowske-Wolowiec Funeral Directors, Inc.
5948 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 767-9788
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved