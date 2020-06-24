ELIZABETH B. "BETTY" DOLES
On Sunday night, June 21, 2020, our beloved mother, grandma, great-grandma and matriarch took her last breath and ascended into the hands of our Lord Jesus Christ. Born August 29, 1927 to the late Frank and Irene Whalen. Beloved wife of the late Daniel P. Doles. She is survived by her children; the late Daniel P. Jr. (Katie), Gary (Mary), James (Mary), William (Kelly), Dorothy (Mark) and Cathy; her grandchildren, Jeffrey (Jill), Daniel P. III (Marla), Christopher (Carrie), Tricia (Michael), Jamie, Tyler, John, Megan, Frank, Kelsey, Danielle, Mark, Gretchen, Timothy, Brittany (Robb) and Brian; her loving great-grandchildren, Bella, Jimmy, Danny, Anthony, Danielle, Sara, Justin, Dominic and Emma; and her siblings, Hilma (the late Jerry), Frank (Lucy), Susan (Mickey), Kathleen and the late Patricia (John). Betty was a hard working individual who always found time to help others. She enjoyed her time with her Social Security Club "Joy" and Harper College "Sisters." Through out her life she would always find the positive side to a situation but will always be remembered for her sayings "The first hundred years are the hardest" or "I'm going to box your ears." In lieu of flowers, Betty has asked for either Mass cards or donations to St. Joseph Home for the Elderly, 80 W. Northwest Hwy., Palatine, IL 60067. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, masks must be worn in the funeral home and there will be 50 attendees allowed in at a time. Visitation Friday, June 26, 2020 from 2-7 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. A Funeral Mass will be held privately at St. Thomas of Villanova Church. A graveside service Saturday, June 27th at 12 PM at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. For information, call 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
JUN
27
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
