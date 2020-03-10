Home

ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Elizabeth B. Duncan passed away on February 25, 2020. Born in Chicago, the daughter of the late Violet Coughlin (nee Rapp) and James E. Brockman. Loving wife of the late Thomas D. Duncan. Beloved mother of Thomas M. Duncan, Elizabeth A. Henderson (Jeffry), and James M. Duncan. Adoring grandmother of Christian A., Michael T., and Elizabeth C. Henderson. Loving sister of Bonnie Waterman, Alan Coughlin, Charles Coughlin, Patricia Welkomer, Robert Coughlin, and the late Christine Ogden, as well as a loving sister-in-law. Betty loved art, travel, southern Arizona, and her many friends and family. Private interment to take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 10, 2020
