NORTH AURORA - Elizabeth Bengtson- Boggio, 72, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was born June 29, 1947 in Hinsdale, IL the daughter of William and Margaret (nee Clark) Bengtson. She was united in marriage to William Boggio May 21, 1977. She is survived by her husband William; a sister Corrine (Frank) (nee Bengtson) Marsala; four nieces, and a nephew. She is preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law. Memorial service will be held 7:00 P.M. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 South Batavia Ave., Batavia, IL. Visitation will be held 4:00 P.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the . For additional information, contact Moss Family Funeral Homes, 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 12, 2020