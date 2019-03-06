|
PALATINE - Elizabeth C. "Betty" Parker, 76, will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Highway, Palatine. The Interment will be at a later date. Betty is survived by her children Jennifer (Juan Islas) Parker and Juli (Dale) Pankow; grandmother of Jessica, Jenessa, Hailey, Jeremy, and JJ: sister Pat (Hank) Unruh and brother Tom Breen. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 35 years, Art; her son Jeff and her brother Jim. She will always be remembered for her sassy wit earning her nickname from the grandchildren of "G-ma Savage." For funeral information, please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at 847-358-7411 or ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 6, 2019