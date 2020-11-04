Elizabeth C. (Stahl) Schmidt, age 88, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus, her Savior, on Friday, October 30, 2020, while being cared for at Brookdale Nursing Facility in Prospect Heights. Also known as Liz, she was born in Chicago on July 17, 1932, and attended Jehovah Evangelical Lutheran School and Church. It was during her years at Jehovah and Luther South High School that her lifelong love of music was nurtured through choir, piano lessons, and professional voice lessons post graduation. She worked as an Executive Secretary after High School and throughout her life. She met Albert Schmidt and married on October 15, 1955. Liz was a Mt. Prospect resident and member of St. John Lutheran Church for over 52 years. Serving her family, church, community, friends, and neighbors in a variety of ways brought her much joy. This included singing in the choir for over 41 years, being in the handbell choir, serving as an assistant treasurer, participating in fellowship club, teaching vacation Bible School, being a lunch helper at St. John School, driving others to church, and serving as an Election Judge for numerous elections. Liz was a faithful wife to Albert for 65 years; a loving mom to Ken Schmidt, Judy (Rob) Graf, Jeff (Cheryl) Schmidt; a thoughtful grandma to Natalie (Kyle) Oesch, Austin (Rachel) Graf, Spencer Graf, Melissa Schmidt, stepgrandchildren, Christopher and Ashley Unger; and an adoring great-grandma to Aiden, Noah, and Silas Oesch. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Albert and Elizabeth (Gangolf) Stahl; sister and brother-in-law, Elsie and Anthony Majcher. A private memorial service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, Mt. Prospect on Friday, November 6, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. John Lutheran Church, 1100 S. Linneman Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
