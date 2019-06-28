Daily Herald Obituaries
|
ELIZABETH FINLAYSON


1931 - 2019
ELIZABETH FINLAYSON Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Elizabeth Finlayson was born September 28, 1931, in Fort William, Ontario, Canada, to Edward Blake and Anne (nee Speirs) Kempton. She died June 23, 2019, at the Lutheran Home in Arlington Heights. She graduated from the Port Arthur General Hospital Nursing School in September 1953. She moved soon after to Illinois, where she accepted a position at Evanston Hospital. She married Theodore Ingvar Lindstrom in 1955 and is survived by their four children: Ann Lindstrom, Andrew (Ako Fukushima) Lindstrom, Steven (Anna) Lindstrom, and Daniel (Mary Klein) Lindstrom. Beth resumed work as a nurse in 1965 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, IL, where she became head nurse of a 48-bed medical unit in 1967. She had a wonderful career with positions of increasing responsibility until her retirement in 1988. Beth treasured her work, her family, and her friends. She also treasured music. She said, "Music is an essential part of my life. I enjoy everything from pop tunes to opera-love jazz, Dixieland, rock and roll, classical, and perhaps especially drum corps." She and Ted passed this love on to every one of their children. Elizabeth is also survived by her grandchildren, Ian, Ava, Elena, Nathaniel, and Theodore Lindstrom; and by her brother Gavin (Shirley) Kempton. She was predeceased by her husband Theodore; her brother Blake (late Catherine) Kempton; her second husband Colin Ian "Scot" Finlayson; and her parents. Memorial visitation is Friday, July 5, 2019, at Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, from 2:30 PM until the time of memorial service at 4:00 PM. Information and condolences at www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 28, 2019
