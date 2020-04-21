|
ALGONQUIN - Elizabeth J. Nagy was born November 13, 1934 in Chicago to Edmund and Catherine (nee Miller) Groenwald. She died April 19, 2020 at Eastgate Manor in Algonquin. Elizabeth is survived by her children Joseph (Melanie) Nagy, Diane (Terry) Ebel, James (Lynn) Nagy, Barbara Nagy, Steve (Denise) Nagy, Mary (Mike) Pauly and Mike (Carolyn) Nagy; by 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and by her brother Bill Groenwald. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Nagy; her son Brian and by her siblings Edward, Virginia, Joseph and Patricia. Funeral service and interment will be held privately. A public memorial mass will be held at later date, when we can once again gather together in celebration of her life. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 21, 2020