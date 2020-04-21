Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH NAGY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH J. NAGY


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH J. NAGY Obituary
ALGONQUIN - Elizabeth J. Nagy was born November 13, 1934 in Chicago to Edmund and Catherine (nee Miller) Groenwald. She died April 19, 2020 at Eastgate Manor in Algonquin. Elizabeth is survived by her children Joseph (Melanie) Nagy, Diane (Terry) Ebel, James (Lynn) Nagy, Barbara Nagy, Steve (Denise) Nagy, Mary (Mike) Pauly and Mike (Carolyn) Nagy; by 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and by her brother Bill Groenwald. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Nagy; her son Brian and by her siblings Edward, Virginia, Joseph and Patricia. Funeral service and interment will be held privately. A public memorial mass will be held at later date, when we can once again gather together in celebration of her life. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -