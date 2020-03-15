Daily Herald Obituaries
LINCOLNSHIRE - Elizabeth J. Ross, age 90, of Lake Forest, formerly of Lincolnshire, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at her home. Loving wife of the late Allan M. Ross (2011). Beloved mother of Robert Beich and John (Barbara) Beich. Cherished grandmother of Katherine "Katie" Beich. Dear sister of William Lewis Jacob and Robert Lewis Jacob. Elizabeth was an accomplished equestrian and took great pleasure in working with retired Thoroughbred horses, showing Morgan horses and riding Warmblood horses. Her love of animals also includes her beloved dachshunds. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to Old Friends, Inc., 1841 Paynes Depot Road, Georgetown, KY 40324 or www.oldfriendsequine.org, at www.donate3.cancer.org or American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org/Donate would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Seguin & Symonds Funeral Home, Highwood, IL, 847-432-3878.
