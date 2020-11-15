Betty Jantelezio, of Northbrook and Deer Park, was born on June 7, 1925 in Chicago to Louis and Elizabeth (nee Janovics) Toth. She died Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Deer Park. Our loving mom was a devoted daughter, an amazing wife, and fantastic mother of two. In her younger years she played the violin, rode horses in Lincoln Park, and worked as a statistical typist. She had a flair for fashion and home decorating. She loved to shop, cook, bake, sew, dance, golf, and travel the world. Betty will be greatly missed by all. The family is grateful for the loving care given to her by the Family's Angel Home Care staff, JourneyCare Hospice, and the Solana of Deer Park. Elizabeth is survived by her son William (Laurie Boyer) Jantelezio, daughter, Gabrielle (Wayne) Wojcik, grandchildren, Brandon (Lily) Wojcik and Kristin (Rich) Toner, great grandchildren, Dean Toner and Evelyn Toner, sister-in-law Sylvia (the late Fred) Jantelezio, nieces and nephew Kathy (Don) Scatena, Susan Jantelezio, and John Jantelezio Sr., and many great nieces and nephews. Loving Family relations; Toth Family, Janovics Family, cousin Tividar (Margaret) Szabo Family, Tortorella Family, Morello Family, Migasi Family, Wojcik Family, and Toner Family. Extended family; Donna Banks, Ann Forbes, Frankie Cappello, Cappello Family, Lococo Family, Filetti Family, Muti Family, Rossetti Family, Lapetina Family, Corrado Family, Novelle Family, Stevens Family, Banks Family, Fornelli Family, and Horvath Family. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Sam, mother-in-law Rose Jantelezio, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Janet and Angelo Armato, and her loving cat Beauregard. A celebration of her life will be held at a later time due to the Covid pandemic. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter, 2200 Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods, Il 60015. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
