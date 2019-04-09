Liz of Davenport, Iowa, passed away March 2, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home in Davenport, Iowa, surrounded by her friends and beloved cat, Dizzy. In her final illness Liz never lost her sense of humor and, with it, provided as much support to those around her as her friends tried to offer her. Born on April 21, 1959, Liz grew up in the Northwest suburbs, attending Prospect High School where she began lifelong friendships with a trusted group who truly appreciated her unconventional charm and humor. Liz was outrageous, irreverent and an instigator of well-intended mischief. With Liz there was no pretense. To know her for five minutes was to know her for a lifetime. She went on to attend St. Ambrose College in Davenport, where she received her degree and was fortunate to form several additional close friendships that have endured to this day. After graduating Liz embarked on a career in social work in the quad cites where she remained her entire adult life. Liz was spiritually united with her longtime partner Greg Fitzpatrick in a commitment ceremony on February 23 , 2019, while she was a patient at the Mayo Clinic. Having shed her earthly body, Liz's spirit has gone on ahead to be with her father John, infant sister Mary, and sister in spirit, Allyson, who preceded her in eternal life. Liz has temporarily left behind her devoted life partner Greg Fitzpatrick, her extended family, Jan, Tammy, Barb, Steve, Lisa, Laura and Craig, among others, and her immediate family, mother Joan, brother Mark and brother Gerald. A private family mass to celebrate Liz's life is planned. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary