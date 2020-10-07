1/1
ELIZABETH JOYCE KELLY
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELIZABETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Joyce Kelly, nee Welsh, passed away on October 1, 2020, after 93 years of love and service. She was a career nurse, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and family matriarch. She was devoted to her family, her church and her community. Elizabeth, known to friends and family as Liz, was born on September 13, 1927 in Dubuque IA to the late Vincent and Mary Gertrude (Hamilton) Welsh. She received her RN from the Mercy School of Nursing in Dubuque in 1948 and worked as a staff nurse at the Hines Veterans Hospital in Maywood, IL. During this time she met the love of her life, John Kelly. They were married in 1951 and moved to Hoffman Estates in 1958. Liz was one of the first nurses hired by Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights when it opened in 1959. She served first as a nursing supervisor and later as infection control coordinator. She retired from NWCH in 1992 after 33 years of devoted service. After retirement, she enthusiastically pursued volunteer work at Northwest Community Hospital, the PADS Shelter Program, the PHD women's counseling center, and the Palatine Township Food Pantry. Liz and John moved to Palatine in 2006. Earlier this year she moved to the Church Creek senior living residence in Arlington Heights. Liz and John traveled the world, including cruises to the Panama Canal, Alaska, the Baltics and Russia, Hawaii, and the Caribbean. They visited their Irish ancestral homeland several times. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years; and her 4 beloved dogs. She is survived by her children, Lisbeth (Fred Burke) Kelly, Dana Burnell and John P. Jr. (Donna) Kelly; her grandchildren, Alison and Caroline Burke, Kaitlyn (Danny Rooney) Burnell and Kelsey (Dmitri) Tymos and Megan and Patrick Kelly, and many nieces and nephews. She leaves a legacy of many enduring friendships. Donations in her memory can be made to the ASPCA, PADS shelter, or the Palatine Township Food Pantry. Visitation will be Sunday, October 11th from 3-7 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. The Funeral will be Monday, October 12th at 10:30 AM at Holy Family Church, 2515 W. Palatine Road, Inverness. For information, 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Palatine Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Funeral
10:30 AM
Holy Family Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Palatine Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved