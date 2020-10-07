Elizabeth Joyce Kelly, nee Welsh, passed away on October 1, 2020, after 93 years of love and service. She was a career nurse, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and family matriarch. She was devoted to her family, her church and her community. Elizabeth, known to friends and family as Liz, was born on September 13, 1927 in Dubuque IA to the late Vincent and Mary Gertrude (Hamilton) Welsh. She received her RN from the Mercy School of Nursing in Dubuque in 1948 and worked as a staff nurse at the Hines Veterans Hospital in Maywood, IL. During this time she met the love of her life, John Kelly. They were married in 1951 and moved to Hoffman Estates in 1958. Liz was one of the first nurses hired by Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights when it opened in 1959. She served first as a nursing supervisor and later as infection control coordinator. She retired from NWCH in 1992 after 33 years of devoted service. After retirement, she enthusiastically pursued volunteer work at Northwest Community Hospital, the PADS Shelter Program, the PHD women's counseling center, and the Palatine Township Food Pantry. Liz and John moved to Palatine in 2006. Earlier this year she moved to the Church Creek senior living residence in Arlington Heights. Liz and John traveled the world, including cruises to the Panama Canal, Alaska, the Baltics and Russia, Hawaii, and the Caribbean. They visited their Irish ancestral homeland several times. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years; and her 4 beloved dogs. She is survived by her children, Lisbeth (Fred Burke) Kelly, Dana Burnell and John P. Jr. (Donna) Kelly; her grandchildren, Alison and Caroline Burke, Kaitlyn (Danny Rooney) Burnell and Kelsey (Dmitri) Tymos and Megan and Patrick Kelly, and many nieces and nephews. She leaves a legacy of many enduring friendships. Donations in her memory can be made to the ASPCA, PADS shelter, or the Palatine Township Food Pantry. Visitation will be Sunday, October 11th from 3-7 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. The Funeral will be Monday, October 12th at 10:30 AM at Holy Family Church, 2515 W. Palatine Road, Inverness. For information, 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com
