|
|
LAKE FOREST - Elizabeth Kalisz, nee Maciuba, a truly wonderful human being, mother of five, grandmother of four, wife, sister and friend to many passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020. Her late husband, Andrew Kalisz, M.D., passed away May 13, 1989. She was born in Siberia in March of 1940, lived in Tanzania, then England, before coming to the U.S. in 1958. She married, Andrew in 1961. They had five children, Ann Kalisz, M.D. (d '09), Konrad (d '70), Renita, Martin (d '69) and Kristine Manderson (Michael), and four adored grandchildren, (Robert, Alyssa, Andrew, and Luke). She is survived by her dear sister, Maria Tracz. In lieu of flowers, donations to in her name appreciated.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2020