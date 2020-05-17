Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH KALISZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH KALISZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH KALISZ Obituary
LAKE FOREST - Elizabeth Kalisz, nee Maciuba, a truly wonderful human being, mother of five, grandmother of four, wife, sister and friend to many passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020. Her late husband, Andrew Kalisz, M.D., passed away May 13, 1989. She was born in Siberia in March of 1940, lived in Tanzania, then England, before coming to the U.S. in 1958. She married, Andrew in 1961. They had five children, Ann Kalisz, M.D. (d '09), Konrad (d '70), Renita, Martin (d '69) and Kristine Manderson (Michael), and four adored grandchildren, (Robert, Alyssa, Andrew, and Luke). She is survived by her dear sister, Maria Tracz. In lieu of flowers, donations to in her name appreciated.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -