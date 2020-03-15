|
|
Elizabeth M. "Liza" Coolidge (nee Klein) was given the gift of life on January 23, 1954 and on March 11, 2020 she reluctantly gave it back. It was hard for her to leave her son Adam, his wife and children. Adam and Liza always looked after each other and she held on until he assured her that he would be okay if she had to go. She is at peace. Whatever her role, Mom, Whammy, Gramoo, Sis, family or friend, Liza loved everyone unconditionally, overlooking our shortcomings and inadequacies. Everyone who knew her was blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Liza during her 66 years about kinesiology, alkaline water, mold remediation and having a balanced life. Liza is survived by her son Adam (Melissa) Coolidge and four beloved grandchildren Scarlett (8), Carter (6), Colton (4) and Layla (2); a sister Mary Klein of Kansas City, MO; a stepson Chad (Heidi) of Vermilion, OH and stepdaughter Rian Lyday (Keith) of Freeport, FL. She is also survived by three stepgrandchildren Mackenna, Kobe and Arabella; a niece Kara Klein; a cousin Tricia Murphy Shilling as well as the extended Coolidge clan. Visitation Wednesday, March 18 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 95 S. Gilbert St.(at State St.), South Elgin. Funeral Thursday, 9:45am to St. Laurence Church, Elgin. Mass 10:30am. Following service cremation private at Countryside Crematory. Information, 847-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 15, 2020