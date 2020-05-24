Daily Herald Obituaries
|
ELIZABETH M. "BETTY" KUSNIERZ

ELIZABETH M. "BETTY" KUSNIERZ Obituary
Elizabeth M. "Betty" Kusnierz, 87, died peacefully at Open Arms Hospice in Greenville, S.C. on Tuesday, May 12th, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL on July 14th, 1932, the daughter of William and Verna Martinek. Betty was a Registered Nurse for over 40 years working at several locations in Chicago, IL, before moving to the Elgin, IL, and working at Delnor Hospital in St. Charles, IL, and Sherman Hospital in Elgin, IL. Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and cousin. She is survived by her brother, William (Linda) Martinek, her four sons, Thomas (Teresa) Kusnierz, Frank (Nicole Kao) Kusnierz, William (Ilona) Kusnierz, and Richard (Kathryn Rapp) Kusnierz, her six grandchildren, Lauren (Dan Dietemann) Kusnierz, Nicole Kusnierz, Victoria Kusnierz, Savannah Kusnierz, Matthew Kusnierz and Heather Kusnierz, her nephew, Andrew (Millicent) Martinek, and her niece, Stephanie (Steven) Pankau, and her close cousin, Dorothy Thatcher. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Peter M. Kusnierz, to whom she was married for 33 years. Due to Covid 19-restrictions, a private funeral service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, IL. A Private burial will follow at Little Woods Cemetery, St. Charles, IL. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 24, 2020
