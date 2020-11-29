Elizabeth M. Lisak passed away on November 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leonard; Loving mother of Greg (Norma), Michael and Steven; Dear grandmother of Angela (Ed) Donatelli and Michael and devoted great-grandmother of Kaden and Karson; Fond sister of Julio Monge; Cherished aunt of many. Visitation Tuesday, December 1st, 8:30 am until time of funeral, 10:30 am at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca to Saint Peter the Apostle Church. Mass 11:00 am. Interment Saint Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Please omit flowers. For funeral info, 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
