ELIZABETH M. LISAK
Elizabeth M. Lisak passed away on November 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leonard; Loving mother of Greg (Norma), Michael and Steven; Dear grandmother of Angela (Ed) Donatelli and Michael and devoted great-grandmother of Kaden and Karson; Fond sister of Julio Monge; Cherished aunt of many. Visitation Tuesday, December 1st, 8:30 am until time of funeral, 10:30 am at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca to Saint Peter the Apostle Church. Mass 11:00 am. Interment Saint Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Please omit flowers. For funeral info, 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
DEC
1
Funeral
10:30 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
DEC
1
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Peter the Apostle Church
Funeral services provided by
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
