NAPERVILLE - Elizabeth Martinez, age 79, passed away November 28, 2020 at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville. She is survived by her companion and life partner, Carl Fasig, her children Elizabeth (Jay Johnson) Juslin, John (Denise) Juslin; her grandchildren Michelle (Eric Edelman) Juslin, Matthew Shapiro, Meghan Shapiro, Krystal (Mike) Mayfield; her great-grandchildren Rowan and Jayce Mayfield and Gavin Smith. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edna and Robert Murray and her twin brother Robert Murray. Elizabeth was avidly interested in politics, and attended the 2005 inauguration of George W. Bush and the 2012 Republican National Convention as a delegate for Mitt Romney. She was a member of The Lisle Township Republican Organization for many years, serving as the Secretary and Vice Chairman, and received the Chairman's Award in 2008. Elizabeth was on the Board of Friends for Lisle Township, a non-profit organization that funds the Lisle Food Pantry, serving as Chairman and Secretary. She was a founding member of We Are Republicans Toastmasters Club, which combined her love of politics with her interest in public speaking. She was employed by the Lutheran General (Advocate) Health System for 20 years in real estate and office space management. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 9, from 10 am until 12 pm at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. A graveside service will immediately follow at the Naperville Cemetery. For information, 630-922-9630
