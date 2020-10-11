1/1
ELIZABETH ("BETTY"/"LIZ") MCCABE
Mrs. Elizabeth ("Betty"/"Liz") McCabe (nee Stone) joined her beloved husband, Peter, in their heavenly home on August 25, 2020. She died peacefully at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, MA at the age of 81. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, their daughter Carrie, and by her parents H. Taylor and Lenora Stone. Betty is survived by her three daughters - Beth (Jeff) Schwarm of Bolingbrook, IL; Ellen McCabe (Stephen Hemberger) of Cotuit, MA; and Kathryn (Douglas) Stamps of Hoopeston, IL as well as her brother Sam (Mary Olive) Stone and her brother-in-law Jim McCabe of Arlington, VT. She is also survived by her treasured grandchildren Patrick (Juliette), Eric, and Jacob, whom she adored and was immensely proud of the people they had become. Survivors also include her many nieces and nephews whom she loved. Betty loved her family deeply - including the many cats that passed through their lives. A funeral Mass is planned for October 24, 2020 at 10 am at Christ the King Parish in Mashpee, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VNA of Cape Cod Hospice and DuPage PADS, 601 West Liberty, Wheaton, IL 60187 (or online at dupagepads.org). Her full obituary is available at https://www.bartlett1620.com/memorials/elizabeth-mccabe/4308999/index.php



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Christ the King Parish
