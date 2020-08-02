1/1
ELIZABETH MCCULLA
1925 - 2020
Elizabeth McCulla, age 95, a resident of Windsor Park in Carol Stream, IL, died July 30, 2020, peacefully at home. She was born January 26, 1925 in Northern Ireland to Ernest Kennedy McCulla and Elizabeth Jane McCulla. Beth worked at Scripture Press in Wheaton as the Chief Cashier and bookkeeper for many years. She attended the Wheaton Bible Church since 1973 where she was active with the Steven Ministry and Women's Missionary Program. Also, Beth volunteered at Repeat Boutique for several years. She was an active person who won several gold medals with the Senior Olympics as a competitive Walker. She enjoyed playing table tennis. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, William "Bill" McCulla in 2014, her parents, her siblings, William McCulla, Margaret Crawford, Anne Boyd, Robert McCulla, Kennedy McCulla and David McCulla and brother-in-law Harry (Beulah) McCulla. She is survived by her sister-in-law Marion Fick, nephews, Glen O. Fick and Bryn A. Fick and niece, Judith A. Jackson. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 5, from 10 to 11 am at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St. in Wheaton, where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at Wheaton Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be directed to Windsor Park Benevolent Fund or Wheaton Bible Church. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hultgren Funeral Home and Cremation Services
AUG
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Hultgren Funeral Home and Cremation Services
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
August 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Hultgren Family and Staff
