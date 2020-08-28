1/
ELIZABETH POOLE NOVAK
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELIZABETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Poole Novak, daughter of Tom and Marcy Novak, died at her home on August 17, 2020. She was born November 2, 1986, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The majority of her life was spent in Batavia, Illinois, although she considered Eagan, Minnesota her home as well. Liz lived in Eagan from age 1 to age 6. During those early, formative years, lasting friendships were made, making Eagan her second home. In 2018 Elizabeth moved to Florida and lived near her parents in Lady Lake, Florida. Elizabeth loved sports and played soccer for Batavia Senior High School. She was an avid runner for years, especially when she could run alongside her beloved Gracie, her Australian Shepherd. Liz loved the outdoors and enjoyed sitting by the lake near her home in Florida. One of Elizabeth's passions was her desire to help others. She spent hours on the phone with friends in need. She had a huge heart and an infectious laugh. Liz is survived by her parents, her brother Robert (Susan), her brother Michael (Amanda), and her sister, Meredith (James), several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. All those who knew her, loved her. Her light will shine forever in our hearts and our lives. A private service will be held for Elizabeth at Batavia Covenant Church, in Batavia, Illinois, on Saturday, September 26th. Liz would want to continue helping others, so donations in her memory may be made to Mutual Ground, https://www.mutualground.org/; Purpose House https://www.purposehouse.com/, or Batavia Covenant Church https://www.bataviacov.org/. The family sincerely thanks you for your prayers and support.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved