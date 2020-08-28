Elizabeth Poole Novak, daughter of Tom and Marcy Novak, died at her home on August 17, 2020. She was born November 2, 1986, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The majority of her life was spent in Batavia, Illinois, although she considered Eagan, Minnesota her home as well. Liz lived in Eagan from age 1 to age 6. During those early, formative years, lasting friendships were made, making Eagan her second home. In 2018 Elizabeth moved to Florida and lived near her parents in Lady Lake, Florida. Elizabeth loved sports and played soccer for Batavia Senior High School. She was an avid runner for years, especially when she could run alongside her beloved Gracie, her Australian Shepherd. Liz loved the outdoors and enjoyed sitting by the lake near her home in Florida. One of Elizabeth's passions was her desire to help others. She spent hours on the phone with friends in need. She had a huge heart and an infectious laugh. Liz is survived by her parents, her brother Robert (Susan), her brother Michael (Amanda), and her sister, Meredith (James), several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. All those who knew her, loved her. Her light will shine forever in our hearts and our lives. A private service will be held for Elizabeth at Batavia Covenant Church, in Batavia, Illinois, on Saturday, September 26th. Liz would want to continue helping others, so donations in her memory may be made to Mutual Ground, https://www.mutualground.org/
; Purpose House https://www.purposehouse.com/
, or Batavia Covenant Church https://www.bataviacov.org/
. The family sincerely thanks you for your prayers and support.