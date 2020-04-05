|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" S. (Kristan) Metcalf, 84, longtime resident of Gurnee, IL, received her wings and entered into heaven on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born April 20, 1935, in North Chicago, IL, the ninth child of Joseph and Anna (Kirt) Kristan. Betty married her high school sweetheart, Thomas P. Metcalf on October 9, 1954. They celebrated 65 years of marriage this past October. Survivors include her husband, Thomas P. Metcalf; children, Robert (Kathy) Metcalf of Gurnee, IL; Susan (John) Flynn of Grayslake, IL; Mary Metcalf of Libertyville, IL; John "Jack" (Lisa) Metcalf of Gurnee, IL. Grandchildren, Dr. Amanda Metcalf-Kern (Dr. Drew Kern), of Omaha, NE; Jason (Katie) Metcalf of Hiawatha, IA; Andrew Metcalf and Grace Metcalf of Gurnee, IL. She was also blessed with two great-grandsons, Noah Metcalf and Benjamin Kern. Betty was a loving wife and a devoted mother to her five children. Betty's golden heart and beautiful smile graced the souls of all who knew her. Betty was an "adopted" mother to many, cherished godmother, and treasured aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Anna Kristan; her son, Thomas J. Metcalf, her granddaughter, Anna Catherine Metcalf; sisters, Katherine Kristan, Grace Kristan, Ann Daluga, Ruth Silvola and Mary Goode. As well as her brothers, Joseph, Edward and John Kristan. A celebration Mass in memory of Betty will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Wadsworth, IL, at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 847-244-1155.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 5, 2020