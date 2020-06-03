ELIZABETH SCHNEIDER
BUFFALO GROVE - Elizabeth Schneider, nee Virag, age 98. Beloved wife of the late Frank Schneider for 55 years. Loving mom of Steven Schneider and Terri (Jim) Fergus. Adored grandma of Jim (Tammy), Jenni, and Matt. Cherished great-grandma of Dariyn, Logan, Ethan, Brian, and Jayce. Loving aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Services private. There will be a Celebration of Life at a future date. Interment at Maryhill Catholic Cemetery, Niles. During this time of disconnect it is imperative to share your support at www.funerals.pro, there you can share a memory, a story or even a picture. Any act of kindness will be greatly appreciated or call 847-537-6600.




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.
