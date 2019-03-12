|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Visitation for Elizabeth Sneider (nee Krauss) will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 3:00p.m. until time of service 8:00p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Road (½ mile south of Irving Park Road), Roselle. Following services, cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory. Elizabeth is the beloved wife of the late Walter; loving mother of Bob (Ellen) and the late Wally; cherished grandmother of Karl and Erik Sneider, Heather (Brandon) Tolemy and Andrew Sneider; proud great-grandmother of Hudson Tolemy; many loving nieces and nephews. For information, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 12, 2019