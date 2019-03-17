HOFFMAN ESTATES - Elizabeth Stachelski, age 95, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 14, 1923 to William and Agnes Jacobitz of Grand Rapids, MI. She attended Marquette University in Milwaukee as an art major. As the wife of an Army officer, she lived in many places across the country as well as in Germany. The family settled in Hoffman Estates in 1963 and she remained in the area for the rest of her life. Bette enjoyed many creative pursuits, including the piano and painting. She is survived by her 4 loving sons; Thomas (Kaydeen), David (Cheryl), Andrew and Gerard Sr., (Debra). She was the proud grandmother of Liz, Melissa, David (Deborah), Julie, Jason, Joseph, Jeffrey, Kristin Simon, Gerard Jr., Karlyn (Ryan) Anderson. Great-grandmother of Bailey, Peyton, Madden, Britton, Carter and Sennen Stachelski. She is also survived by her brother; Dr. James (Sylvia) Jacobitz, a sister; Mary Lou De Ward, and a stepbrother; Tom Demling. She was preceded in death by her husband Alexander. She was an honorary "Grandma Bette" to many and left a lasting impression on anyone who met her. She will be remembered and missed for her big heart, humor, creativity and generous spirit. A Mass of celebration will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m at St. Hubert Catholic Church, 729 Grand Canyon St., Hoffman Estates, IL. Inurnment will be at Fort Sheridan Cemetery, Fort Sheridan, IL. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to . Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc., 847-833-2928. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary